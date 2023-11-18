Arnaldo Licea, lead designer Of The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredit was said enthusiastic of the re-release announced in the last few hours by Naughty Dog, and with a post on Twitter he explained the reasons why we should be too.

“The team worked really hard for add as much value as possible to this re-release,” Licea wrote. “If you loved our sandbox combat, you’ll love No Return mode. It’s really funny!”

Furthermore “the materials behind the scenes of the Lost Levels offer a great look at the game’s development processes. Finally, the key art created by David Blatt with the submerged city in the background is extraordinary!”

Announced today, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered releases next January 19 on PS5with the possibility of making an upgrade costing €10 for those who already own the PS4 version.