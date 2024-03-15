Naughty Dog has released a new update of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. It's about the patch 1.1.2 which introduces some fixes, including one that addresses an issue with earning Trophies.
Specifically, the update corrects an error that prevented all trophies obtained in the PS4 version from being automatically unlocked once you have transferred your save data to your PS5. Other fixes concern the mode introduced in the remaster, No Return, which resolve a bug that caused the Clickers to get stuck in the elements of the scenario and one that set a maximum of three objects for sale at the trading post.
For the rest, we talk about bug fixes and minor problems, more and less known within the community.
The update notes
Below are the The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered patch 1.1.2 notes translated from English.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to engage in melee combat during the final battle of the game.
- No Return: Fixed an issue where the Trading Post would sometimes only offer 3 purchase options.
- No Return: Fixed an issue where clickers could get stuck on the environment in some maps.
General
- Fixed an issue with importing PS4 save data, where some previously earned trophies would not unlock after import.
- Fixed an animation issue that could occur when the player was attacked while entering a workbench
- Fixed an issue where Abby's bonus skins would cause weapons to appear incorrectly during some cutscenes in the game
- Multiple minor UI fixes throughout the game
- Multiple minor audio fixes throughout the game
Location
- Various minor localization fixes throughout the game
Accessibility
- No Return: Fixed an issue that prevented the Text-to-Speech option from reading leaderboard rankings correctly.
