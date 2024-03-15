Naughty Dog has released a new update of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. It's about the patch 1.1.2 which introduces some fixes, including one that addresses an issue with earning Trophies.

Specifically, the update corrects an error that prevented all trophies obtained in the PS4 version from being automatically unlocked once you have transferred your save data to your PS5. Other fixes concern the mode introduced in the remaster, No Return, which resolve a bug that caused the Clickers to get stuck in the elements of the scenario and one that set a maximum of three objects for sale at the trading post.

For the rest, we talk about bug fixes and minor problems, more and less known within the community.