The director of The Last of Us 2 RemasteredMatthew Gallant, had his say on the remake and remaster issue, reporting on don't understand why these operations tend to trigger controversies among players, as seen in particular with the Naughty Dog series.

In the interview published by VGCGallant reported that there is certainly an audience to which this type of title is aimed, as it is to all intents and purposes the “better way” in which to play certain previously released games.

“I don't understand all this resentment about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered,” Gallant reported, “If you're a new PlayStation owner and new to the series, we want us to be able to experience it with the best possible experience and take advantage of the features of the PS5 with a her native version of the game,” he explained.