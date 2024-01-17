Digital Foundry carried out the usual technical analysis of The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredjudging this re-release of Naughty Dog's masterpiece positively but at the same time underlining that the differences with the original are few and it is difficult to grasp them.

Obviously we are talking about PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2, updated and run on a PS5: in terms of resolution and frame rate, the values ​​are exactly the same and also in terms of geometry and effects you really have to make an effort to find improvements.

Of course, the situation changes if you own one 120 Hz screen with VRR supportin which case it is possible to aim for superior performance in both available graphics modes, but it would have been reasonable to expect something more evident from a remaster.