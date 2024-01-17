Digital Foundry carried out the usual technical analysis of The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredjudging this re-release of Naughty Dog's masterpiece positively but at the same time underlining that the differences with the original are few and it is difficult to grasp them.
Obviously we are talking about PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2, updated and run on a PS5: in terms of resolution and frame rate, the values are exactly the same and also in terms of geometry and effects you really have to make an effort to find improvements.
Of course, the situation changes if you own one 120 Hz screen with VRR supportin which case it is possible to aim for superior performance in both available graphics modes, but it would have been reasonable to expect something more evident from a remaster.
Loads, options and contents
At the end of the day, what stands out about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered are clearly the extra contentfrom lost levels to the No Return roguelike mode, and some more options also regarding DualSense support.
Loading has been significantly improvedas generally happens with native PS5 versions of a title originally published on PS4, going from 50 seconds on average to around 16 seconds: a notable reduction, but still far from what is observed in the other first parties for PlayStation 5 .
Ultimately, perhaps it would have been more correct to call it Director's Cut which is not Remastered, while also maintaining the definition that Sony itself has chosen to use for its re-releases.
