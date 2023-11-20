The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered it was announced by Naughty Dog a couple of days ago, complete with a release date set for January 19th, the first details on the contents and the confirmation that owners of the original for PS4 will be able to obtain the new version of the game via an upgrade from €10.

Was it really necessary? This is the question that many users ask themselves, relaunching a controversy that has been going on for years now and which in this case is emphasized by purely chronological factors, if we consider that the second chapter of the PlayStation exclusive was published in June 2020, shortly more than three years ago.

The desire to have one is certainly legitimate native version for PS5 of one of the most important titles ever for Sony, improved from a technical point of view with the classic two graphics modes, fast loading, higher resolution textures, various optimizations and DualSense support.

Not only that: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will also be able to count on new content such as the Lost Levels and the audio commentary by director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey, as well as on the roguelike No Return mode and the freely accessible guitar minigame.