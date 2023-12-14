The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is about to arrive, as it will be released on January 19, 2024. You will therefore be curious to know when you will be able to read our review . In the meantime, it should be noted that we have already received the code to try it out, so we will have plenty of time to dissect it while waiting for the embargo expires i.e. the moment in which the articles will go online, which will fall on January 16, 2024 at 4:00 pm.

As you know, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is an exclusive title for PS5, i.e. the improved and expanded version of The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4. The article will focus precisely on these improvements, given that the game as a whole is well known and there are no major doubts about its quality, as our review also demonstrated.

So we will talk specifically about the No Return mode and its roguelike elements, the recovered levels and how PS5 was exploited to improve the visual performance. We will also account for the extra content. In short, we will try to talk about the operation at 360°.

While we all wait together, we remind you that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered can be booked for PS5 at the price of €49.99. Those who own the original can spend €10 for the upgrade, updating their version to the PS5 version.