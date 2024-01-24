The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has sold more than double Of The Last of Us Part 1 in the United Kingdom. This is an excellent result, according to Christoper Dring, Games Industry journalist.

The reasons for success

Dring's post

In short, it seems that PlayStation and Naughty Dog were right to remaster the recent game, considering that it could turn out to be a hit again.

According to Dring, the reasons for its success are to be found in the wider player base of PS5 compared to Part 1, in the launch period, in which it did not encounter much competition, and in the new content, which will certainly have attracted fans of the original.

It must also be said that The Last of Us Part 1 cost more, given that it was a remake, so the price factor will certainly have affected sales.

The presumed success of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered makes it clear why it makes sense for Sony to do other similar operations, such as the rumored new edition of Until Dawn. That is: as long as the public shows that they like it by opening their wallets, why shouldn't they continue?