Naughty Dog has revealed the characters we will be able to play as in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s No Return mode.

As a reminder, No Return is an all new roguelike survival mode, which is set to feature a range of playable characters from Part 2. This will include those we haven’t played as before.

Each of these characters has their own traits tailored for different playstyles. As players progress, more characters and skins can be unlocked. You can see a trailer for it all below.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – No Return Mode Trailer | PS5 Games.

While the game’s initial announcement trailer gave us an idea of ​​some of the characters we will be able to play as during No Return, it didn’t paint the whole picture. That has changed now.

In a post on the PlayStationUK social media feed, the company has listed No Return’s roster (again, some characters will need to be unlocked before you can play as them).

This is as follows:

abby

Dyne

ellie

Jesse

Lev

Manny

Mel

tommy

Yara

AND Joel



Image credit: Naughty Dog

In addition, we now also have a price for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PlayStation 5. As we already knew, there will be a $10 (and I am boasting a £10) upgrade path if you already own Part 2 on PS4 .

Meanwhile, if you are buying the standard game for the first time, it will set you back £44.99with pre-orders now live.

The fancier WLF Edition of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered it will cost you £99.99. At the time of writing, it appears pre-orders for this version of the game are yet to go live.



Image credit: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release on 19th January for PlayStation 5. If you are yet to play the game, but are thinking about scooping it up next year, be sure to check out our PlayStation 4 Part 2 review.

“The thing that really struck me – and pleasantly surprised me, coming as it does from a developer so transparently in love with the language of cinema – is that The Last of Us Part 2’s power is wholly unique to it being a video game,” Oli Welsh wrote.

“There is a special kind of empathy that develops between a player and a game protagonist that no other medium can reproduce. It’s this bond that Druckmann and his team have exploited to such devastating effect. It is a sad and timely reminder of the simultaneous importance and impossibility of living someone else’s experience.

“Play it, and listen.”