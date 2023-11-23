More emerge details on The Last of Us 2 Remasteredin particular with regards to “lost levels“, which are among the new unreleased content added to this new PS5 version of the Naughty Dog game.

The “Lost Levels” are precisely some game fragments that were not introduced in the final version of The Last of Us 2, despite having begun their development phase. Then discarded in the final revision, they were completed and recovered for this new edition, representing very interesting elements even for those who already know the standard version well.

Through the official page of the game on the PlayStation website, therefore a source that we can consider undoubtedly reliable, some have emerged new information in this regard, although they still remain decidedly vague.