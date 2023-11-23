More emerge details on The Last of Us 2 Remasteredin particular with regards to “lost levels“, which are among the new unreleased content added to this new PS5 version of the Naughty Dog game.
The “Lost Levels” are precisely some game fragments that were not introduced in the final version of The Last of Us 2, despite having begun their development phase. Then discarded in the final revision, they were completed and recovered for this new edition, representing very interesting elements even for those who already know the standard version well.
Through the official page of the game on the PlayStation website, therefore a source that we can consider undoubtedly reliable, some have emerged new information in this regard, although they still remain decidedly vague.
Three levels starring Ellie?
Apparently, the names of the three lost levels recovered and added to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered are “Jackson Party”, “Boar Hunt” and “Sewers”evidently all three connected to the first part of the game, starring Ellie.
The former will likely allow you to explore Jackson early in the game, while Boar Hunt will evidently feature a boar hunt. As for “Sewers”, or the sewers, it is not easy to make a prediction but we imagine that it is a section in this setting, which will probably have to do with very dodgy encounters.
The page in question also confirms that Tommy and Jesse will be playable characters in the No Return mode, therefore also joining Led and Dina as regards the game section in question. As we have seen previously, the roguelike No Return mode will include at least 12 different scenarios and represents one of the new features included in this re-release, announced last week for PS5.
