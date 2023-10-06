A reference to a “remastered” version The Last of Us Part 2 has been spotted on the profile of a Naughty Dog developer, lending further credence to suggestions an enhanced version of the game is on the way.

Hints that a new edition of The Last of Us Part 2 was in development at Naughty Dog first surfaced back in July, when the game’s composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, referenced a “new edition” that would enable players to interact with his banjo-playing cameo in the town of Jackson, selecting from a number of songs he can play.

Santaolalla wouldn’t share any more details beyond that, leaving fans to ponder what exactly he was referring to. And now, thanks to a now-removed update (spotted by a number of Resetera) on the LinkedIn profile of Naughty Dog’s lead outsource artist Mark Pajarillo, we might finally have a clearer idea.

The Last of Us Part 2 was enhanced for PS5, with 60fps support, back in 2021.

Pajarillo – who worked as environment artist on the original release of The Last of Us Part 2, as well as other Naughty Dog games including Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy – wrote that, as the studio’s lead outsource artist, he was “responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environments, art assets, weapons, and interactive props for two iconic titles: The Last of Us Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered.”

While a remaster of The Last of Us Part 2 – a three-and-a-half year old PS4 game which has already been enhanced for PlayStation 5 – might raise a few eyebrows, an enhanced version bringing the game up to the same standard as Naughty Dog’s impressive The Last of Us Part 1 remake would certainly make some kind of sense – particularly with the renewed interest in the game that’s likely to come as HBO’s live-action The Last of Us series begins adapting Part 2 across what’s likely to be multiple seasons.

Naughty Dog, for its part, remaining typically tight-lipped about the projects in development at the studio. It’s long-in-the-works The Last of Us multiplayer game has reportedly run into trouble after the now-Sony-owned Bungie raised concerns about the project back in May, and we’ve heard nothing more about Naughty Dog’s “brand-new single-player experience” that was teased at the same time. Fresh details on The Last of Us Part 3 leaked earlier this year.