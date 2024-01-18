Sony PlayStation released the launch trailer Of The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredwhich you can view in the player below, thus reminding us of the imminent launch of this new edition for PS5 of the acclaimed Naughty Dog title, set for tomorrow, January 19, 2024.

As explained in our review of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, this re-release graphically speaking does not offer much more than what was already seen with the update for 60 fps on PS5 published previously, but we can still find more graphic options, in particularly if you have a screen that supports VRR, faster loading times and a series of content additions that can justify the 10 euro cost needed to upgrade from the PS4 version.