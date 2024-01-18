Sony PlayStation released the launch trailer Of The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredwhich you can view in the player below, thus reminding us of the imminent launch of this new edition for PS5 of the acclaimed Naughty Dog title, set for tomorrow, January 19, 2024.
As explained in our review of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, this re-release graphically speaking does not offer much more than what was already seen with the update for 60 fps on PS5 published previously, but we can still find more graphic options, in particularly if you have a screen that supports VRR, faster loading times and a series of content additions that can justify the 10 euro cost needed to upgrade from the PS4 version.
The new contents
In particular, Without return is probably the biggest new feature of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. It is a survival mode unrelated to the adventure with roguelike mechanics, meaning that in the event of a game over, progress will be reset and players will be forced to start from scratch, and which alone could offer dozens of hours of fun.
The section Lost Levels, however, allows you to explore preliminary versions of three scenarios not included in the original game: Sewers, Jackson's Party and Boar Hunt. Furthermore, hours of developer commentary have been added that you can listen to while playing the campaign, a free mode with the guitar and a Speedrun mode with online leaderboards for players who want to test themselves by completing the title in the shortest time possible.
