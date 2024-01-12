Via a post on X | Twitter, the developers of Naughty Dog have shared information about the new Trophies added in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered thanks to survival mode Without return.
There are 13 in total and from the description it seems that they will give Trophy hunters a lot to do. For example, some require you to complete battles or challenges by satisfying certain conditions, such as opening a safe without killing a single enemy. Others, however, are cumulative and you will probably get them without even realizing it by continuing to play, like the one that requires you to defeat all the bosses.
Let's see the complete list, with translated descriptions:
- Mixed Bag: Get kills with 5 different weapons in an Assault match
Become the Hunter: Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter
Got Your Back: Win a Holdout round without your ally's health dropping below 70%.
Thief: Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies
Roll Call: Win a match with each character
MOdded: Complete an encounter with each Mod
Risk Taker: Complete 5 Gambits in a match
Good Riddance: Defeat all bosses
Team Ellie: Complete all Ellie faction challenge courses
Team Abby: Complete all Abby faction challenges
True Strength: Get an S rank in an encounter
May Your Survival Be Long: Win a daily game of No Return
May Your Death Be Swift: Win a daily game of No Return on Grounded difficulty
New trophies, old Platinum
In the same post Naughty Dog specified that the trophies of Senza Ritorno they are not necessary to obtain Platinum of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. In this regard, the studio also reiterated that once the PS5 version has been launched, all Trophies previously obtained on PS4 will be transferred automatically, including the Platinum one.
We remind you that the launch of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5 is set for January 19, 2024. It will be possible to purchase the game separately at the price of 49.99 euros, while those who own a digital or physical copy of the original for PS4 can upgrade at a cost of 10 euros.
Today Naughty Dog also presented the making of Grounded 2 documentary, which reveals several background stories behind the development of the acclaimed PS4 exclusive.
