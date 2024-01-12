Via a post on X | Twitter, the developers of Naughty Dog have shared information about the new Trophies added in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered thanks to survival mode Without return.

There are 13 in total and from the description it seems that they will give Trophy hunters a lot to do. For example, some require you to complete battles or challenges by satisfying certain conditions, such as opening a safe without killing a single enemy. Others, however, are cumulative and you will probably get them without even realizing it by continuing to play, like the one that requires you to defeat all the bosses.

Let's see the complete list, with translated descriptions: