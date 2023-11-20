The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered it will arrive in January on PS5 and those who own the PS4 version will be able to get all the new features with a simple ten euro upgrade. In making the transition from the old to the current generation, however, what will happen? According to PlayStation UK, the trophy list will be duplicated and all those already obtained on PS4 will also be obtained on PS5. In other words, it is even possible to get Platinum simply by starting the game.

As you can see in the post above, PlayStation UK writes: “And you will be able to import your original game saves into Part II Remasterd,” followed by a cough and the words “Instant Platinum.”

It’s about a wait function, given that previously the games that arrived “late” on PS5 allowed the trophy list to be moved. However, having confirmation that the same will happen with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is positive.