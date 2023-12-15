There are still several weeks left until the publication of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5, but as usual PlayStation Game Size revealed the download size and the dates for preload of the digital version.

According to the information shared, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will have a weight of 76.164 GB. This is taking into account that this is version 1,000,020 and it is not excluded that the overall dimensions could vary through updates before launch. Furthermore, the one indicated should be the weight relating to the US version of the game, with the European one which could be slightly greater due to the presence of localization in multiple languages.

Interestingly, if confirmed, the dimensions are slightly lower than those of the original version of The Last of Us Part 2, which are around 79 GB.