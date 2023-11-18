Sony has finally announced the much-rumored The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered For PS5 simultaneously revealing the release date : January 19, 2024. So we will be able to play it really soon, without waiting for months. This is excellent news, at least for all those who haven’t played the PS4 version yet.

Announcement trailer and details

At the same time as the announcement, a first trailer showing the new version of the game in action. You can see it below:

In the post with the official announcement, it is promised that The Last of Us Part II Remastered will offer many reasons to replay it, both for new and old players. There is talk of technological improvements for the campaign, of new game modes and a new behind-the-scenes feature that will delve deeper into game creation and mechanics.

The new mode is called No Return, and is a roguelike survival mode designed to allow players to take advantage of The Last of Us 2’s combat system with random encounters. It allows you to select one of many playable characters, some usable for the first time in the series, each with their own characteristics and a different play style.

Players will have to choose how to behave in each match, deciding between direct combat or a more stealthy approach. By playing you will also be able to unlock new characters and new encounters, so as to have more customization options. There will also be one world ranking based on the so-called “Daily Run”, of which Naughty Dog will reveal more details later.

Those who have already played The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 will be happy to know that a section has been introduced where you can freely play the guitar, called Guitar Free Play. In reality there will be more playable instruments and pedals will be able to be used to modulate the performances.

Speaking of the aforementioned Behind the Scenes section, this will include various content related to the development of the game, including some cut levels that will allow you to have a more complete picture of the world of The Last of Us 2. All content will be commented by the developers.

Also included are scenes commented by the developers within the main campaign. Speaking will be director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey.