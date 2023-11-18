With the announcement of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5, the first information regarding the pre-orders of the game, which will start on December 5th for all editions. There is talk of a standard edition, and a called edition The Last of Us Part II Remastered WLF with the latter being exclusive to PlayStation stores and available in the following markets: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Austria.

The WLF edition

The WLF edition of The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The WLF Edition will include a SteelBook box, four enamel pins, a Washington Liberation Front patch, and a total of 47 Society of Champions trading cards, including eight holographic cards.

The cards are collectibles also present within the game, which have now taken material form, to the delight of all fans. You can see some of them in the image above.

The opening of pre-orders comes after the announcement of the existence of the game, which will be released on January 19, 2024 only on PS5. In fact, there is no mention of a PC version in any way, which many however take for granted, considering Sony’s recent policies and the arrival of Part I on the platform.

We also remind you that those who own The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 will have to pay €10 for the PS5 version.