Naughty Dog released a video to present the contents of the WLF Edition Of The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredwhich can be pre-ordered starting tomorrow exclusively on PlayStation Direct.

Announced last month, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will offer users a native version for PS5 of the second episode of the famous saga, with a whole series of technical improvements compared to what was seen on PS4.

The WLF Edition, designed for the most demanding fans, will include a physical copy of the game, a steelbook case, a WLF patch, four pins and forty-seven trading cards (eight holographic) coming directly from Ellie’s adventure.