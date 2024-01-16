For all the details and our opinions, we refer you to the review of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered that we published just a few minutes ago. As in the article, the trailer also highlights some very interesting content additions which certainly represent the highlight of the offer, even more than the changes made to the graphics sector, which to be honest was already exceptional at launch on PS4.

Naughty Dog has released a new trailer Of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered where it presents all changes and news which we will find in this re-release arriving on January 19th on PS5 both in the form of a paid upgrade from the PS4 version and as a game that can be purchased separately.

The No Return roguelike mode, the Lost Levels and other new features

In summary, from a technical point of view The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered boasts two graphics modes, one in Native 4K and the other with 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance mode, with a high frame rate for TVs that support VRR. We also find optimized loading times thanks to the console's SSD and full support for DualSense features.

From a content point of view, Without return It's probably the biggest new thing. This is a survival mode unrelated to the adventure with roguelike mechanics, meaning that in the event of a game over, progress will be reset and players will be forced to start from scratch.

Once started we will have to make our way through a series of procedurally generated levels which provide different challenges and randomized clashes, taking on the role of one of the different playable characters available, which include Ellie, Joel, Abby, Tommy and many others. Each of them will be characterized by unique features and bonuses. For example, Manny will have more life points than the others, Jesse will have a silencer, while Dina will immediately start with recipes for making traps and stun bombs. During No Return it will be possible to upgrade the character and his equipment, but as already mentioned, in the event of death all progress will be lost.

The section Lost Levels, however, allows you to explore preliminary versions of three scenarios not included in the original game: Sewers, Jackson's Party and Boar Hunt. Additionally, you will be able to listen to hours of developer commentary on the various elements that make up The Last of Us Part 2 as you play.

In the free guitar mode we will be able to take on a musical minigame with various instruments to reproduce the game's soundtrack or have fun composing personalized melodies. Finally, one is not missing Speedrun modethanks to which players will be able to test themselves and compete to obtain the best completion time.

We remind you that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be available starting from January 19, 2024. It will be possible to purchase the game separately at the price of 49.99 euros, while those who own a digital or physical copy of the original for PS4 can upgrade at a cost of 10 euros.