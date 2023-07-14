The Last of Us Part 2 could be coming soon PS5 with a Director’s Cutsimilarly to what has already been done with other Sony exclusives: Gustavo Santaolalla, author of the soundtrack of the Naughty Dog series, let it slip.

Guest of a podcast, Santaolalla listened to one of his interlocutors talk about a certain sequence of The Last of Us Part 2, then he told him that he will be able to relive that same scene in a new edition of the game, which we imagine could be the Director’s Cut native to PlayStation 5.

The last time there was talk of the Director’s Cut of The Last of Us Part 2 was last December, and in fact fans of the series now take for granted a announcement in that sense, but when will it arrive?