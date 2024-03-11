Silknight, the insider who appeared online a few weeks ago and who very precisely anticipated the announcement of the Steam and Epic Games Store versions of Ghost of Tsushima, has returned to talk about the conversion for PC Of The Last of Us Part 2revealing that the official announcement should arrive in April.
The “deep throat” added that at the moment he does not know the precise release date planned by Sony, but that the times between reveal and publication will be longer compared to other games launched by PlayStation Studios on PC.
“Sony's next PC game is The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered. Its announcement is scheduled for next month, although the exact date is unknown. There will be a longer period than usual between the announcement date and on the day of release,” Silknight reported on X.
Launching in 2025 alongside Season 2 of the HBO series?
As usual, we recommend taking these rumors with a pinch of salt, awaiting official confirmation. However, just to make comparisons, the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima was announced at the beginning of March, with launch scheduled for May 16th, therefore just over two months later, while for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition the timing was very longer, about six months. The conversion of The Last of Us Part 1 is the one that perhaps took the longest, approximately nine months between the announcement in June 2022 and the launch in March 2023.
It therefore comes to mind that the timing suggested by Silknight for The Last of Us Part 2 will be similar to those of the first chapter, with a possible launch only at the end of this year, if not even in 2025perhaps accompanying the debut of the second season of the series created by HBO with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, a decidedly plausible hypothesis.
#Part #announcement #release #due #rumor
Leave a Reply