Silknight, the insider who appeared online a few weeks ago and who very precisely anticipated the announcement of the Steam and Epic Games Store versions of Ghost of Tsushima, has returned to talk about the conversion for PC Of The Last of Us Part 2revealing that the official announcement should arrive in April.

The “deep throat” added that at the moment he does not know the precise release date planned by Sony, but that the times between reveal and publication will be longer compared to other games launched by PlayStation Studios on PC.

“Sony's next PC game is The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered. Its announcement is scheduled for next month, although the exact date is unknown. There will be a longer period than usual between the announcement date and on the day of release,” Silknight reported on X.