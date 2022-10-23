The actress of The Last of Us Part 2 who played the role of Abby, Laura Baileysaid she would like it resume the role despite all the controversy and the hype that surrounded the character.

Previously, Bailey had claimed to be was surprised by the amount of hatred that Abby received. She said the negativity she received was unexpected, even though she knew the character would anger someone, for reasons that The Last of Us Part 2 players will know perfectly well.

Bailey has always recognized that Abby is a character who can be hated or loved, but reiterated his love for the role in a new Comic Book Movie interview. “I would definitely go back to playing her. I know there has been a lot of drama and reactions to her character, but it has been one of the most influential roles I’ve had in my life. I would 100% go back to playing Abby if the opportunity arises. The series. it looks great and I can’t wait to see more of it. ”

We currently have no idea what the future of The Last of Us, at least as regards its more narrative part. A multiplayer game is in development and we should find out more about it in 2023: it should be set up with an ever-updating live as a service game; it will not simply be a version 2 of Factions, which is the multiplayer mode of the original The Last of Us.

Waiting for news, we remind you that the first game will also become a TV series: here is a video that makes us listen to one of Ellie’s most iconic phrases.