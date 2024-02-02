Laura Baileywhich in The Last of Us Part 2 plays the character of Abby, spoke in the documentary Grounded 2: The Making of The Last of Us Part 2 about death threats which has received from some users.

The facts date back to the times of the sensational leak of The Last of Us Part 2, when numerous gameplay videos have ended up onlinerevealing central plot events that sent several fans into a rage.

“Every time I went online it was the same story,” the actress said. “Death threats, intimidating phrases. The worst ones, the ones that seemed most serious, we passed on to the appropriate people to make sure they didn't come from someone who lived nearby.”

“They even threatened my son, which was born during the process. Yes, it was hard, very hard. But do you know what? After all, somehow… she taught me to keep my distance. Do I explain myself?”