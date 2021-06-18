“It’s hard to believe that just a year ago The Last of Us Part II was launched globally and that fans around the world experienced Ellie and Abby’s exciting moments. To celebrate the one-year anniversary since launch, We’ve teamed up with PlayStation and several amazing partners to introduce a brand new line of The Last of Us Part II-inspired merchandise that includes clothing, accessories, collectible figurines and more. We hope you enjoy it! “

This is the comment of Joshua Bradley of Naughty Dog, who has decided to celebrate his most famous IP with a special collection for the most passionate fans. In fact, on the PlayStation site you will find objects of all kinds, from T-shirts to shirts, passing through the mugs up to the statuettes of Ellie and Abby and the double vinyl of the original soundtrack.

All items in the collection can be pre-ordered from today on the PlayStation website!

