As we well know, the first season of The Last of Us TV series covers the entirety of the first game, Left Behind DLC included. What will happen for the second season? The entirety of The Last of Us will be used Part 2? We don’t have a definitive answer for the moment, but according to the director – Craig Mazin – the second game includes enough content for more than one season.

Precisely, interviewed on the red carpet by IGN USA about the progress of work on Part 2, Mazin said: “We started talking about it. It’s a big product to break down into parts, right? It’s a much bigger, much more complicated story – I think it’s a beautiful story – so Neil [ndr Druckmann, co-creatore dei giochi] and I’m starting to understand how.”

He then goes on to state, “Because the content available is good for more than one television season, for sure. But, ultimately, we can’t come to any conclusions until people watch the show and HBO gives us the good news.”

We remember that HBO has already confirmed the second season of The Last of Us, but according to what the director said there is still no definitive confirmation on how it will work and how much content The Last of Us Part 2 will include. There is also no confirmation on a season 3.

The Last of Us Part 2 it’s a bigger game than the first, that’s for sure: to a certain extent, it’s almost two games in one, with two different characters at our disposal. It is natural to wonder if the TV series will divide the story neatly as done in the video game or if it will merge the two phases and show us both points of view on the story at the same time.

We also know that The Last of Us has surpassed 1 billion viewing minutes on HBO Max.