Naughty Dog announced with a trailer “Grounded 2: Making The Last of Us Part 2“, The documentary edited by Area 5 which talks about the work and challenges encountered by the studio during the creation of The Last of Us Part 2.

The film shows us some extracts from this making of from which we learn that, like the work on the game, those on the documentary, whose filming began in 2016, also suffered the impact of the pandemic, so much so that the project had been abandoned.

Now, ahead of the release of The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered set for January 19th, Naughty Dog and Area 5 have completed the project and the documentary will soon be available for free. An exact release date has not yet been revealed, but we will update you as soon as there is certain information on the matter.