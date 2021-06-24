Though The Last of Us Part 2 has been out for practically a year, someone has discovered a new hidden secret that sheds light on the alternate story of the game it involves Abby. The YouTube video, created by Caitlin, is just one of many videos on her channel that reveal details never seen before in the game.

The video begins in Jackson, Wyoming, right in the early stages of the gameplay, where the player can control Ellie for the first time. During this section, the player can walk up and down the renovated city streets while inspecting the environment. The video sees Ellie approaching a clothing store, where a small group of NPCs are outside, with one of them holding a notepad.

Using the photo mode, the player tilts the camera so that it faces the clipboard and zooms in on the page the NPC is looking at. In the middle of the assignment list, two names can be seen: Abby Anderson and Manny Alvarez.

During an interview a while ago, Naughty Dog explained that Abby was originally supposed to join the undercover Jackson community and later confront Joel, but the idea was later changed. Here is his name explained on this notebook.

Fans are continuing to find easter eggs and other references within the game: among them an easter egg dedicated to the protagonists of the TV series Supernatural.

Source: Dualshockers