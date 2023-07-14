The Last of us composer Gustavo Santaolalla has suggested that a new version of Part 2 is on the horizon.

In an interview with Spanish site BLENDERthe composer alluded to an updated edition of Part 2, in which players will be able to interact with his character in Jackson.

“In the new editions you can make me play certain themes,” Santaolalla said of his banjo-playing cameo in the game (via ResetEra).

Eurogamer’s The Last of Us Part 2 video review.Watch on YouTube

However, the composer stopped short of revealing any more details, saying “I can’t tell you anything else.”

It is unclear which ‘edition’ Santaolalla could be talking about. While The Last of Us Part 2 launched on PlayStation 4 in 2020, an update was made available for the PS5 soon after the console’s release.

The composer could be suggesting a native PlayStation 5 version, or perhaps a PC port of the sequel is on the cards.

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells stated he will be sad not to see the studio’s current projects to completion following his retirement, so it now seems likely this Part 2 edition is one such project.

Eurogamer has asked Sony for further comment.

Here’s that Gustavo Santaolalla Easter egg in The Last of Us Part 2.

Naughty Dog is currently working on its standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game.

While the studio promised we would hear more about its “ambitious” project sometime this year, in May it was revealed that Naughty Dog had “slowed down” development after Destiny maker Bungie – which has been individually assessing Sony’s many live service projects since its was acquired last year – raised concerns about The Last of Us multiplayer’s “ability to keep players engaged for a long period of time”.

Naughty Dog has said little about what it’s working on other than this project, but fans have speculated some mysterious, fantasy inspired artwork found on a wall in the studio’s The Last of Us Part 1 might offer clues to its next game.

In addition to this, The Last of Us Part 3 rumors began making rounds again earlier this month, with reports suggesting “major filming” for the series’ next installment could begin as soon as this year.