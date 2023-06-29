Through some badly censored documents shared during the FTC case against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King by Xbox, we were able to find out how much the development of Sony cost The Last of Us Part 2 and Horizon Forbidden West. Precisely, let’s talk about $220 and $212 million, respectively. However, these values ​​do not include marketing costs: we are talking only about development costs.

That’s quite a large number, certainly, but exactly how large are those numbers? After all, the market for AAA games is getting bigger and bigger, and the gaming budget is also getting bigger and bigger. To get a clearer idea of ​​the situation we can do a comparison with other games whose figures are known: the report was compiled by Game World Observer and cites many well-known games.

Let’s see the shared data to make a comparison with The Last of Us Part 2 and Horizon Forbidden West:

Cyberpunk 2077 – 316 million (173.8 million for pure development, the rest for marketing, etc)

The Witcher 3 – 82 million

Battlefield 4 – “about 100 million”, according to EA’s VP Chief Creative Director

Genshin Impact – 100 million budget in 2021, with 200 million additional spending per year on support and development

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – between 75 and 100 million

The Game World Observer report then also mentions some unofficial data, but which allow us to make another comparison with other high-level games. For example, there is talk of Star Wars: The Old Republic which seems to have cost around 200 million. Red Dead Redemption 2, on the other hand, would have cost between 240 and 300 million dollars. However, these are not figures confirmed by the related studios.