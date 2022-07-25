Last weekend, the senior environment texture artist Jonathan Benaino replied to a fan he congratulated Naughty Dog for bringing The Last of Us Part 1 to PC and PS5. Rewriting to the avid fan, Benaino revealed that the remake would arrive on PC “very soon after the PS5 release,” which is currently scheduled for September 2nd.

When The Last of Us Part 1 was officially revealed after months of rumors earlier this month, a small line in the trailer revealed that the remake was in development for PC. This marks the first time that the Naughty Dog series will arrive on another platform outside of PlayStation, as both the original The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 were exclusive to PlayStation 3 and 4.

Still, it’s great news for fans to know that the PC remake’s launch won’t come late compared to its PS5 counterpart. While it is doubtful that the PC version of the Naughty Dog remake could be launched by the end of 2022, perhaps fans should expect the port to be launched by the first months of 2023, given Benaino’s comments.

Glad to hear you’re hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release! – Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



We remind you that The Last of Us Part 1 will be available on PlayStation 5 from 2 September.

Source: VGC