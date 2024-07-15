With the Amazon Prime Day we find many video games at very affordable prices. This also applies to The Last of Us Part 1the PS5 remake of the first chapter of the famous Naughty Dog series, which Prime members can now purchase with a discount 50% off%. You will be able to reach the promotion at this linkor simply by clicking on the box below.
The standard price of the game is 80.99 euros, while the promotional price proposed for Prime Day is 40,59 euroswith a discount of 40 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and benefits from free one-day shipping for Prime subscribers.
A remake of one of the most beloved PlayStation exclusives
The Last of Us Part 1 remake offers a completely recreated graphics For take full advantage of PS5 hardware and the latest technologiesthus offering much more advanced graphics than the original PS3 game and the PS4 remaster, faster loading times thanks to the SSD, support for Tempest 3D Audio and the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as a large number of new accessibility options.
However, there are no substantial changes to the gameplay and plot, which offer an experience completely consistent with that of the original game, appreciated by critics and audiences, so much so that a TV series was made by HBO, equally celebrated and praised. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5.
