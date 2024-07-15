With the Amazon Prime Day we find many video games at very affordable prices. This also applies to The Last of Us Part 1the PS5 remake of the first chapter of the famous Naughty Dog series, which Prime members can now purchase with a discount 50% off%. You will be able to reach the promotion at this linkor simply by clicking on the box below.

The standard price of the game is 80.99 euros, while the promotional price proposed for Prime Day is 40,59 euroswith a discount of 40 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and benefits from free one-day shipping for Prime subscribers.