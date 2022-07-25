Apparently the users PC they won’t have to wait long to play The Last of Us Part 1. According to the words of Jonathan Benainous, senior environment texture artist of Naughty Dog, the remake will debut on Steam and Epic Games “very early”albeit after the launch on PS5, which as we know is scheduled for September 2, 2022.

Sony has not yet indicated a precise release date for the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1, which has raised several doubts. For example, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Gathering came out on PS5 earlier this year and yet we still don’t know when it will arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store. At least not officially, given that a possible date has appeared in the Valve store database.

Fortunately for the remake of Joel and Ellie’s adventure, the wait could be much shorter. In response to a user on Twitter, Benainous said that “the PC version should arrive a little later, but very soon after the release on PS5”.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake for PS5 and PC of the first chapter of the famous Naughty Dog series. Officially it’s a “total overhaul of the original experience”, both graphically, with brand new polygonal models, animations and textures, and gameplay that has been “modernized with improved controls and expanded accessibility options” .

Recently Naughty Dog released a long video, in which he first showed the gameplay of The Last of Us Part 1 and talked about the changes made compared to the original.