The Last of Us Part 1 is the fourth exclusive Playstation to lose this title by also landing on Steam. After God of War, Marvel’s Spiderman And Horizon Zero Dawn also the IP of Naughty Dog becomes accessible to PC players but, as mentioned in our article, it has not had a very successful launch.

The landing of The Last of Us Part 1 was in fact not the most fortunate, it seems that the game was badly optimized and many gamers have obviously blamed the problem. However, Naughty Dog was not long in coming and, after a brief survey of the problems encountered by the public, released a first update aimed at eliminating the damage created by incorrect optimization.

The update is numbered 1.0.1.5 and carries with it the sole purpose of making the game more stable on PC; to say of Naughty Dog itself this will not be the last update of this type, the company is still investigating the rendering of the title and is ready to solve any other problem that may be encountered. What can I say, The Last of Us Part 1 did not have an easy colonization of the PC world but, thanks to the constant commitment of Naughty Dog, we are sure that survival horror will also have a rosy future on this totally new platform for him.