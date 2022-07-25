One month ago, Naughty Dog and Sony have announced The Last of Us Part 1the remake of the historic title released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, and, at the same time, they announced the release date for PlayStation 5, but when it comes out for PC? The US software house itself gave us a very clear clue about it, replying “Very soon” about the computer release.

Let’s take a step back, however: at the same time as the announcement of the remake release for PS5, the Japanese giant and Naughty Dog have revealed the arrival of the game also on PC. In recent days, developer Jonathan Benainous replied to those who asked him for the release date on PC, that this would take place very soon compared to the one already announced for September 2 for PlayStation 5.

So, at this point, It is reasonable to expect the release of The Last of Us Part 1 in the last months of 2022 or, at the latest, in the first months of 2023. There is, however, a precedent that does not make PC gaming enthusiasts rest assured.

We are talking about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This collection of titlesall developed by Naughty Dog itself, was released for PS5 in January, and although it was also announced for PC, this hasn’t happened yet.despite being scheduled for this year.