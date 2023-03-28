The Last of Us Part 1 And available from today also for pc. The game has been unlocked on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. This is the first time that the Naughty Dog series has gone beyond the PlayStation consoles and landed on another platform.

The PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 comes out a few days after the conclusion of the TV series of the same name, which has garnered so much success all over the world.

The contents of the game are the same as the PS5 version, but the PC version has some important technical improvements, such as support for AMD FSR 2.2, Nvidia DLSS, Vsync, unlocked framerate and more. In general, the graphic side of the game will be completely configurable and scalable, so much so that it can also be played on Steam Deck. In terms of resolution, we talk about the possibility of reaching 4K and support for 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide monitors.

We also remind you that who has booked up the game will receive the following items:

Bonus Supplements – Used to improve attributes such as max health, crafting speed, listen mode distance, healing speed, and weapon swing

Bonus Weapon Parts – Used to upgrade weapons and craft holsters at the workbench

Also available Digital Deluxe Edition which gives early unlocked items as an extra. Let’s see what they are: