The Last of Us Part 1 for PC has just received theupdate 1.1which in addition to further improving the performance of the game finally introduces the certification Steam Deck Verifiedawaited by the owners of the handheld Valve since the launch of the game last March.

As you know, The Last of Us Part 1 for PC has improved a lot since its problematic debut and already a couple of patches ago it offered an experience in line with expectations compared to a title with that type of graphics.

Now the situation has changed again, with a series of optimizations aimed at speeding up asset loading and the much-criticized compiling shaderswhich was already made much faster, as well as several fixes to address specific issues.

It is obviously a pity that a team with a very solid reputation like Naughty Dog found itself in such a situation, launching a game in obviously unacceptable conditions, especially with respect to the crest of the product itself, and then running for cover with a busy schedule of updates.