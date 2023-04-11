The PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 continues to be problematic, despite theupdate 1.0.2 14GB has solved many problems. In particular, there have been many reports of overuse of the CPUs and problems with the RAM, so much so that it is reasonable to expect other updates in the near future.

As before, to be hit it’s not just the slower systems, but the high-end ones as well. Surely the situation has improved compared to the pre-patch versions, but the wound remains open for such an eagerly awaited title that has made it difficult for many to play, if not impossible.

The Last of Us Part I for PC was developed directly by Naughty Dog, with support from Iron Galaxy. The launch of the game was plagued by problems of all kinds, so much so that it represented considerable damage to the image of the prestigious Playstation Studios, at least on PC (it must be said that the PlayStation versions of his games have always been flawless). Let’s hope a similar situation doesn’t arise again in the future, because it’s really a shame to see a title like The Last of Us Part 1 linked to similar controversies.