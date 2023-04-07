The Last of Us Part 1 is the protagonist of a comparison videos which puts the versions side by side PC, PS5 and Steam Decks of the game, analyzing graphic modes, options and above all the performance of a decidedly discussed and controversial port.

The central point of the speech carried out in this case by Michael Thompson is the same that you find in our review of The Last of Us Part 1 for PC: the conversion is poorly optimized and requires substantially more powerful hardware than that actually necessary to move the excellent graphics of the remake without hesitation.

However, it is interesting the reasoning that tries to identify the faults of such a flawed work on a technical level in the differences between the PS5 unified storage and in the way in which this element is managed on the PC, downloading the load now on the GPU, now on the processor depending on the selected settings, indeed quite numerous.

Various comparisons and various experiments with the options are made in search of an effective compromise, with also a look at the Ultra presets which actually seem to correspond for the most part to those available in the resolution mode on PS5, as already reported a few days ago by ElAnalistaDeBits.

Finally there is the speech Steam Deckswhich for the moment seems decidedly less brilliant than we imagined: the handheld Valve shows many uncertainties even with the minimum settings and seems unable to maintain 30 fps, but as we know the situation could change there too.

In fact, Naughty Dog has said that the corrections will arrive first and then the Steam Deck certification, so it is a matter of time and patience: nothing that PC users have not already experienced.