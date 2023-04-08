Another round, another comparison videos for versions PCs and PS5 Of The Last of Us Part 1with ElAnalistaDeBits who wanted to put the two editions of the remake side by side again in order to verify what has changed after the patch 1.0.2.0.

As we know, the latest update for The Last of Us Part 1 solves several problems but it is not yet the definitive update for a port which, as repeated several times also in the review of The Last of Us Part 1 for PC, has reached all ‘appointment with the launch in bad conditions.

According to this new analysis, the patch fixes some animations, reduces load times on PC and Steam Deck, at least partially optimizes the use of video memory and makes the age-old shader compilation process slightly less problematic, but performance appears basically unchanged.

ElAnalistaDeBits specifies that he experienced more crashes after the last patch than before, contrary to what Naughty Dog claims, and that in general there are still many problems that the development team will have to solve before delivering a conversion to height of expectations.

As already mentioned, the lack of concrete news in terms of performance implies that up Steam Decks The Last of Us Part 1 continues to struggle, unable to offer a stable frame rate at 30 frames even with the minimum preset and the FSR active.