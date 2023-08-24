Continue the long journey of The Last of Us Part 1 on pcwhich after a somewhat disastrous launch from a technical point of view is continuing to get updates that improve it significantly, such as this new patches 1.1.2 which seems to fix several problems.

The official patch notes are not particularly extensive, but contain significant elements, which demonstrate a real evolution of the game through this new update. The points highlighted are in fact quite important and should improve graphics and performance of the PC version.