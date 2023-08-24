Continue the long journey of The Last of Us Part 1 on pcwhich after a somewhat disastrous launch from a technical point of view is continuing to get updates that improve it significantly, such as this new patches 1.1.2 which seems to fix several problems.
The official patch notes are not particularly extensive, but contain significant elements, which demonstrate a real evolution of the game through this new update. The points highlighted are in fact quite important and should improve graphics and performance of the PC version.
The Last of Us Part 1: Patch Notes 1.1.2
According to reports from Naughty Dog, the 1.1.2 update applies the following changesresulting in various improvements:
- Improve the blending of terrain and scenery elements with effects like mud, debris and more within the game’s levels
- Fixes various bugs in-game, menus, and text-to-speech lore
- Fixes an issue that caused the DualSense trigger resistance to stop working if the triangle button was held down
- Fixed an issue in The Outskirts level, caused by an increase in the speed of lights when playing at high frame-rates
- Fixed an issue in the Bus Depot level where the camera would shake when passing through the bus
- Fixed a physics issue in the Mallrats level in the Left Behind expansion, where a mannequin head could block player progression when played at high frame-rates
Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy they continue to work on optimizing The Last of Us: Part 1, which appeared to be decidedly problematic at the launch of the game, so much so that it greatly affected the response from critics and the public on PC. Last month we saw the 1.1.1 update.
