Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy post-launch support continues for the PC version Of The Last of Us Part 1. A few minutes ago the study published the patch 1.0.5which fixes a number of bugs and improves game performance.

According to the official notes published by Naughty Dog, which you can read in full on the official site of the studythe update improves performance of the PC version, reduces shader creation time and improves texture quality with low and medium presets.

In addition, the impact of the setting on VRAM has been reduced texture quality, which should allow players to increase this parameter or alternatively benefit from better performance. We have also improved load times and fixed problems with loading shaders with AMD hardware.

The 1.0.5 patch of The Last of Us Part 1 also solves a series of more and less known problems always related to the graphics settings, but also application crashes and specific flaws in some sections of the game.

Naughty Dog also recommends updating your video card with the latest drivers available and warns that once the 1.0.5 patch is installed, the shaders will be reloaded from scratch again.