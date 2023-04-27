Naughty Dog has announced that the patch 1.0.4 for the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 and now available for download: this is a major update, which improves CPU and GPU optimization but not only.

The development team announced a few days ago that the 1.0.4 patch would have improved the frame rate and graphics of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC: now it will be up to users to verify how many and which ones improvements have actually been brought about by experience.

The official list talks about optimized use of CPU and GPU, improved textures and resolution for the “low” and “medium” presets, with particular reference to the water that no longer appears black, but there are also numerous fixes related to specific crashes of the application.

The developers have added an option related to performance statistics, improved the descriptions of the various settings, introduced a setting to change the quality of texture streaming and corrected the indications for the video memory occupied by the game according to the adjustments.

The road that will lead to the resolution of all the technical deficiencies of The Last of Us Part 1 for PC still seems long, but it is possible that this patch in particular manages to untie the most intricate knots of this unfortunate conversion.