The version pc Of The Last of Us Part 1 received today patch 1.0.2.1which according to information published by Naughty Dog fixes a known issue of the game: camera shake when using mouse and keyboard.

Let’s imagine it’s not this little one hotfixes the new patch of The Last of Us Part 1 arriving by April 16, which will probably fix a greater number of problems, hopefully with an eye to requirements and performance.

As we were able to write in the review of The Last of Us Part 1 for PC, the game arrived at the launch appointment in a pitiful state as regards theoptimizationwhich has led to many negative reviews on Steam.

However, the development team, in collaboration with Iron Galaxy Studios, is working to solve the porting problems as quickly as possible, as evidenced by the numerous patches already made available a few days after the release.