The Last of Us Part 1 for PC has just received the patch 1.0.2.0an update that apparently solves several problems of the game in terms of performance, crashes and interface, with some fixes also dedicated to the Steam Deck version.

This is the second of two patches of The Last of Us Part 1 announced by Naughty Dog for this week; the more substantial one, judging by a fairly rich changelog, which also includes a change to the options screen in order to more precisely represent theuse of video memory.

The list of changes mentions a whole series of anomalous situations, of varying severity, which seem to specifically concern the behavior of the graphics on certain occasions but also include several crashes. As mentioned, there are some fixes dedicated to the Steam Deck version, which however will only receive the awaited certification later.

If you have read our review of The Last of Us Part 1 for PC you will know that the extraordinary remake made by Naughty Dog in collaboration with Iron Galaxy presented itself at launch in conditions that were anything but brilliant, in particular due to abad optimization.

The fierce controversy this situation aroused, which invariably translated into a large amount of negative reviews on Steam, prompted the development team to work overtime to try to fix things as quickly as possible.

The great abundance of updates distributed a few days after the release of the game confirms the intention to solve the many problems reported, but it would obviously have been better to carry out these operations before publication, in order to avoid reputational damage that cannot be fixed with a patch.