Yesterday it was launched pc conversion Of The Last of Us Part 1 which turned out to be a half disaster. Unfortunately it is not possible to sweeten the pill, given that many, even if equipped with systems well within the recommended requirements, often even higher, have huge performance problems or just can’t play. Even the writer can testify to the state of the game, between the overheated CPU already from the initial configuration screens (they are practically black with writing on them), pre-compilation of the shaders which takes more than half an hour and continuous shots even in the movies.

So the complaints of the users in this case are more than justified, given that each of us when buying a game would like at least to be able to play it without risking burn the PC (our CPU exceeded 90° before even entering the game, so we abandoned it waiting for some fixing patch). Furthermore, it is natural that in this case the disappointment has been multiplied by the importance of the title, considering that it is one of the most prestigious PlayStation series, placed by many among the best that the gaming industry has to offer.

The main problem of the current controversy, however, is that many are pointing the finger at the development team that oversaw this version. Certain, Iron Galaxy is known for other not quite state-of-the-art ports at launch, but it is equally true that it also boasts some excellent works in its portfolio, such as the PC port of Spyro: Reignited Trilogy or the Nintendo Switch port of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim . The same adaptation of Uncharted: Legacy of thieves for PC, released a few months ago, is to be considered successful, despite some problems (especially mouse support).

In short, we are talking about a long-experienced team, is it possible that they did not understand the state of The Last of Us Part 1 before launching it? We honestly think it’s unlikely. Titles like this go through constant scrutiny and quality checks throughout development, so we think it’s really hard to miss its huge problems. If we had to point fingers, in this case, we would look elsewhere.

Iron Galaxy didn’t develop The Last of Us Part 1 itself, but probably did so with the supervision of Naughty Dog and Sony, considering that the game is not his and that we are talking about a very important brand. Surely at some point the QA or the development team itself will have communicated the problems still to be solved to the managers, but it was decided to launch it anyway, perhaps under the advice of the marketing so as not to distance it too much from the TV series.

Consider that ours are hypotheses, therefore they must be taken as such. The important thing is that you understand the crux of the matter, i.e. that in the chain that leads from development to the market there is someone who decides, who is not necessarily who is carrying out the conversion work (in this case we can take it for sure, given that Iron Galaxy has two much bigger realities above it), but someone higher up mandated by the publisher.

