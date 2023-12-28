2023 was a bad year PC conversions little to say. Digital Foundry a magazine specializing in the technical side of video games, has therefore published a video to indicate the absolute worst, among which stand out The Last of Us Part 1 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, the list is decidedly more extensive.

Let's see the games covered in the video:

Already 2022 had not been very good for many PC conversions and 2023 continued the negative trend. It must be said that among the games indicated, those that were terrible at launch but which were enormously improved in the following months, such as The Last of Us Part 1, and those that are still problematic after almost a year, such as Wild Hearts, were distinguished.

It should be specified that the games discussed are not questioned overall quality, but only the technical side is commented on. No one therefore denies that the first The Last of Us is an excellent game, but there is no doubt that when it launched on PC it was even difficult to play. In short, the scenario is changing and there are many considerations to be made.

The hope is that in 2024 similar situations will no longer occur and PC users will be treated with the respect they deserve, i.e. with conversions worthy of the name.