Many players still watch The Last of Us Part 1 with extreme skepticism, despite the lengthy video made by Naughty Dog to present the gameplay and the changes made in the remake. Jonathan Benainous, Naughty Dog’s senior environment texture artist, spoke on Twitter for defend the gamestating that “there is no comparison“between the PS5 version and the original PS3 version for anyone who has had the opportunity to try both pads in hand.

Benainous’s comment, who also stated that the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 will debut shortly after the PS5 one, comes in response to a user who has criticized the game by stating that in his opinion the price is too high when compared. at few changes made to the gameplay of the original.

“Dear Jonathan, people were very excited when it was announced that the gameplay would be improved and expected gameplay at The Last of Us Part 2 level for the asking price,” says user Waylander Protoss. “The graphics upgrades are amazing, that’s for sure, but I think the price should go down.”

In response, Benainous explained that by trying both games, both the PS3 original and the PS5 remake, the differences are evident. The Naughty Dog artist further explained that the gameplay mechanics of The Last of Us Part 2, such as bending over and lying on the ground, were not introduced as they would have ruined the balance of the original experience.

“People complain about the gameplay when watching a video, but no one actually got their hands on the controller,” replies Benainous. “Having played both, there is no comparison between PS3 and PS5. And the ability to crawl would have simply broken the gameplay and combat spaces of the original, as they weren’t originally built this way.”

It is not the first time that the developers of Naughty Dog have taken the defense of the game. A few weeks ago the cinematic animator Robert Morrison took to Twitter to explain why the remake is not a “cash grab”.

We remind you that The Last of Us Part 1 will be available starting from 2 September for PS5 and later also for PC.