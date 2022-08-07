The Last Of Us Part 1 continues to be the victim of leaks: in the past few hours, a video taken from the remake has emerged on the net that will see the light on PlayStation 5 at the beginning of next month, while on PC it will be released at a later time.

This time the leak deals with a cutscene taken from the central phases of the adventure, which involves Henry and Sam, the two brothers that Joel and Ellie meet in Pittsburgh, who come together to try to survive. The cutscene includes a heavy spoiler, so if you haven’t played the Nughty Dog title, we don’t recommend watching it. If, on the other hand, you know the game, you can take a look at it to get an idea of ​​the graphic renovations made to the title.

Despite the company’s complaints, however, the remake of The Last Of Us is constantly talked about thanks to these leaks, so it can only be free marketing that will be good for sales.