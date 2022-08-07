A new video from The Last of Us Part 1 leaked online a few hours ago. You can view the clip via the link we have reported below. However we warn you that it includes spoiler important on the plot of the Naughty Dog game, so if you haven’t played the original we don’t recommend watching it.

TO this address you can view the new video of The Last of Us Part 1 leaked online.

The Last of Us Part 1, an image from the remake

The video was originally shared by Tom Henderson. However, the insider decided to delete him shortly after publication due to the spoilers present, promising his followers that he will share more material with fewer revelations about the story in the coming days. However, this did not prevent some users from saving and re-sharing the clip on the network.

This isn’t the first time The Last of Us Part 1 leaks have popped up ahead of time. Just a few weeks ago we saw several gameplay footage, images with accessibility options and more from the remake.

The Last of Us Part 1 will be available starting September 2 for PS5, while the PC version will arrive at a later date, “very soon” according to a developer Naughty Dog.

We also point out that a few days ago Naughty Dog released a short video that compares the remake for PS5 with the original for PS3.