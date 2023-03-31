You have problems with The Last of Us Part 1 For pc? Don’t worry: Greg Miller has revealed a trick which allows you to enjoy the experience offered by the Naughty Dog remake in a simple and fast way, without inconveniences or expectations.

Yes, ok, this is a sensational troll. Miller takes a cue from the many negative reviews of The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam and the well-known technical problems of the port to suggest that we play it on PS5pissing himself with laughter as he explains the amazing procedure.

“Just press X and the game will load instantly,” says the creator of Kinda Funny referring to the issue of very long shader compilation. “After all, The Last of Us Part 1 was developed to run on a single system, not on the multitude of PC configurations that exist in the world.”

The skit continues as Greg introduces viewers to a mysterious object, the DualSenseexplaining that at a certain point someone wondered why the hell to use a mouse and a keyboard, and therefore produced this innovation “to play like adults”.

And then, oh well, the journalist also suggests to PC gamers the use of an additional device: a bar of soap to wash off the sweaty summer RTS sessions in the basement.