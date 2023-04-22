With a post on Twitter, Naughty Dog has announced that it plans to publish the The Last of Us: Part 1 patch 1.0.4 for PC during the course of next week. This will apparently be a major update, as it will include improvements for framerate, graphics and not only.

Naughty Dog’s post reads: “Our team is working on patch 1.0.4 for The Last of Us Part 1 for PC, which will be available next week. It will include framerate optimizations, graphic and texture fidelitycrash fixes and more”.

For the moment, the PlayStation Studios team has not indicated exactly when the update will be published or shared the complete notes with the list of all the changes, therefore it will be necessary to be patient for a few days.

The previous patch, 1.0.3.0, was released on April 14th and mainly fixed issues related to audio, thegame interface and graphicswhile also adding new audio compatibility options. In any case, the hope is that the next patch will significantly improve the state of the PC version, a month after its still not optimal release.